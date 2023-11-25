The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-6) on November 25, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on YES and BSSUN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 10th.

The Heat's 110.6 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 116.2 the Nets allow.

When it scores more than 116.2 points, Miami is 6-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Heat are averaging more points at home (111.8 per game) than on the road (110.1). But they are also conceding more at home (109.4) than on the road (106.7).

Miami is conceding more points at home (109.4 per game) than on the road (106.7).

The Heat pick up 1.9 more assists per game at home (27) than on the road (25.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries