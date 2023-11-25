See the injury report for the Miami Heat (10-6), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Heat prepare for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) at Barclays Center on Saturday, November 25 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Heat's last outing on Friday ended in a 100-98 loss to the Knicks. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 23 points for the Heat in the loss.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Duncan Robinson SF Out Thumb 14.5 2.7 2.7 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5.0 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back), Ben Simmons: Out (Hip), Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle)

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSUN

Heat vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -3.5 218.5

