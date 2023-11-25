Heat vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on YES and BSSUN. The point total for the matchup is set at 218.5.
Heat vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-3.5
|218.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.
- Miami's games this season have had an average of 218.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Miami has compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs Nets Additional Info
Heat vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|10
|71.4%
|115.4
|226
|116.2
|223.8
|226.4
|Heat
|7
|43.8%
|110.6
|226
|107.6
|223.8
|218.2
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Four of the Heat's last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Miami has been better against the spread away (7-4-0) than at home (1-4-0) this season.
- The Heat score 5.6 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Nets give up (116.2).
- Miami has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 116.2 points.
Heat vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|8-8
|3-2
|7-9
|Nets
|10-4
|1-0
|8-6
Heat vs. Nets Point Insights
|Heat
|Nets
|110.6
|115.4
|23
|11
|5-1
|8-2
|6-0
|4-6
|107.6
|116.2
|5
|21
|7-7
|5-0
|10-4
|5-0
