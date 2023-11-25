The Brooklyn Nets (6-8), on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Barclays Center, will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Miami Heat (10-6). This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Nets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN

YES and BSSUN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets score 115.4 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 116.2 (21st in the league) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

The Heat are outscoring opponents by three points per game, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (23rd in NBA) and give up 107.6 per contest (fifth in league).

These teams rack up 226 points per game between them, 7.5 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams put up 223.8 combined points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn has covered 10 times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

Miami has put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Heat Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jimmy Butler 23.5 -125 20.7

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jimmy Butler or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Heat and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1300 - Nets +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.