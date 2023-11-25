The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 against the Florida Gators (5-6). The point total is set at 49.5 for the outing.

Florida State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 18th-best in total offense (450.7 yards per game) and 24th-best in total defense (323.2 yards allowed per game). In terms of total yards, Florida ranks 42nd in the FBS (424.8 total yards per game) and 92nd on defense (396.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Florida State vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -6.5 -115 -105 49.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Looking to place a bet on Florida vs. Florida State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Gators are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 460.7 yards per game (-6-worst in college football) and conceding 563.3 (-7-worst).

The Gators are 53rd in college football in points scored for the past three games (34 per game) and -111-worst in points allowed (41.3).

Florida is accumulating 277.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (41st in the nation), and conceding 319.3 per game (-118-worst).

The Gators are accumulating 183.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (75th in college football), and allowing 244 per game (-118-worst).

The Gators have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three contests.

Florida has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

Week 13 SEC Betting Trends

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida has gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Gators have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Seven of Florida's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (70%).

Florida has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

Florida has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Bet on Florida to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 2,878 passing yards, or 261.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72.8% of his passes and has recorded 20 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Montrell Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 134 carries for 710 yards, or 64.5 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Johnson has also chipped in with 30 catches for 236 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 710 yards (on 121 carries) with eight touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall leads his squad with 953 receiving yards on 63 receptions with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 58 passes and compiled 502 receiving yards (45.6 per game) with six touchdowns.

Arlis Boardingham's 34 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

Princely Umanmielen has six sacks to pace the team, and also has eight TFL and 37 tackles.

Shemar James is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 50 tackles, five TFL, and one sack.

Jordan Castell leads the team with one interception, while also recording 48 tackles, two TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.