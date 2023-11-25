The Florida Gators (5-6) will look to upset the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Seminoles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Florida matchup.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-6.5) 50.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-6.5) 49.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Florida vs. Florida State Betting Trends

  • Florida is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Gators have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Florida State has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Seminoles have covered the spread four times this season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

