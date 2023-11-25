The Florida Gators (5-6) will look to upset the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Seminoles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Florida matchup.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Florida Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-6.5) 50.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-6.5) 49.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Florida vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Florida is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Gators have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Florida State has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread four times this season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.