The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) and the Florida Gators (5-6) play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Florida State has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (40.1 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (16.9 points allowed per game). Florida ranks 51st in the FBS with 29.6 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 86th with 27.9 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Here we will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Florida vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Florida Florida State 424.8 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.7 (26th) 396.2 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.2 (23rd) 152.1 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (64th) 272.7 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (17th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 7 (129th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has racked up 2,878 yards on 72.8% passing while recording 20 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Montrell Johnson, has carried the ball 134 times for 710 yards (64.5 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 30 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 710 yards on 121 carries with eight touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 173 yards and one score.

Ricky Pearsall has registered 63 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 953 (86.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 87 times and has four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has 58 receptions (on 71 targets) for a total of 502 yards (45.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Arlis Boardingham has racked up 289 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,745 yards (249.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 773 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 54 times this year and racked up 322 yards (29.3 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with 21 grabs for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's 615 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has registered 45 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 33 passes while averaging 48.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has compiled 36 receptions for 465 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.