The Florida Gators (5-6) host the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Florida State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (18th-best with 450.7 yards per game) and total defense (24th-best with 323.2 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Florida is generating 29.6 points per game (51st-ranked). It ranks 86th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (27.9 points surrendered per game).

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida State vs. Florida Key Statistics

Florida State Florida 450.7 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.8 (45th) 323.2 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.2 (80th) 162.3 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (77th) 288.5 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (28th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (129th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,745 yards (249.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 121 times for 773 yards (70.3 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 17 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 54 times this year and racked up 322 yards (29.3 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with 21 grabs for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 45 receptions for 615 yards (55.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 11 times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has put together a 532-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 56 targets.

Jaheim Bell has hauled in 36 grabs for 465 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has racked up 2,878 yards (261.6 per game) while completing 72.8% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 134 carries for 710 yards, or 64.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Johnson has also chipped in with 30 catches for 236 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has run for 710 yards across 121 carries, scoring eight touchdowns. He's chipped in with 18 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 953 receiving yards (86.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 63 receptions on 87 targets with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 58 passes and compiled 502 receiving yards (45.6 per game) with six touchdowns.

Arlis Boardingham's 34 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

