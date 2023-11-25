Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 25, when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Florida International Panthers go head to head at 3:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Hilltoppers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-10.5) Toss Up (54.5) Western Kentucky 35, Florida International 19

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this year, Florida International is 3-1 against the spread.

Four of the Panthers' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the Florida International this season is 4.8 points less than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hilltoppers an 80.0% chance to win.

The Hilltoppers have beaten the spread four times in nine games.

Western Kentucky is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Hilltoppers have seen four of its nine games go over the point total.

Western Kentucky games have had an average of 60.4 points this season, 5.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 28.8 28.2 35 26.5 21.4 30.2 Florida International 19.4 31 19.2 31.4 19.5 30.7

