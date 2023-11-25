CUSA opponents meet when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) visit the Florida International Panthers (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 10.5 points. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this game.

Western Kentucky ranks 58th in scoring offense (28.8 points per game) and 91st in scoring defense (28.2 points allowed per game) this season. Florida International has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking 25th-worst in total offense (322 total yards per game) and 12th-worst in total defense (439.4 total yards allowed per game).

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Western Kentucky vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -10.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Florida International Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Panthers are gaining 289 yards per game (-101-worst in college football) and allowing 435.7 (17th-worst), placing them among the poorest squads in both categories.

The Panthers are -106-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (14 per game) and -112-worst in points conceded (41.7).

Florida International is gaining 237.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (92nd in the nation), and allowing 193.3 per game (100th).

The Panthers are -122-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (51.3), and -117-worst in rushing yards conceded (242.3).

The Panthers have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall, over their last three contests.

In its past three games, Florida International has gone over the total twice.

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

In Florida International's 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

This season, Florida International has won two out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

Florida International has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has 2,173 passing yards, or 197.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Shomari Lawrence has carried the ball 118 times for 546 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has taken 76 carries and totaled 440 yards with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's 1,002 receiving yards (91.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 56 catches on 93 targets with seven touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has put up a 407-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 26 passes on 48 targets.

Eric Rivers' 27 grabs (on 41 targets) have netted him 314 yards (28.5 ypg).

Reggie Peterson has racked up 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up six TFL, 82 tackles, and one interception.

Donovan Manuel is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 93 tackles, nine TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

CJ Christian leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 39 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

