The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Florida International Panthers (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in a CUSA battle.

Western Kentucky owns the 60th-ranked offense this season (395 yards per game), and have been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-worst with 438.1 yards allowed per game. Florida International ranks 17th-worst in points per game (19.4), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 107th in the FBS with 31 points allowed per contest.

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Florida International Western Kentucky 322 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (68th) 439.4 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.1 (114th) 93.7 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.3 (112th) 228.3 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.7 (22nd) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 11 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (6th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has 2,173 passing yards, or 197.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Shomari Lawrence is his team's leading rusher with 118 carries for 546 yards, or 49.6 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Kejon Owens has racked up 440 yards on 76 carries with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has totaled 56 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,002 (91.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 93 times and has seven touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has put together a 407-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 26 passes on 48 targets.

Eric Rivers' 41 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 314 yards.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 3,037 pass yards for Western Kentucky, completing 60.4% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young has 461 rushing yards on 88 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 170 yards (15.5 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Markese Stepp has carried the ball 62 times for 278 yards (25.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley's 911 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 101 times and has collected 69 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 398 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Easton Messer has been the target of 44 passes and compiled 31 grabs for 378 yards, an average of 34.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

