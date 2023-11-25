Oddsmakers give the Rice Owls (5-6) the edge when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Rice Stadium. Rice is favored by 4 points. The contest's over/under is set at 48.5.

Offensively, Rice ranks 45th in the FBS with 30.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 79th in points allowed (378.3 points allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, Florida Atlantic ranks 102nd in the FBS (335.5 total yards per game) and 89th on defense (391.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Rice vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rice -4 -110 -110 48.5 -105 -115 -200 +165

Florida Atlantic Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Florida Atlantic Owls are gaining 296.7 yards per game (-98-worst in college football) and conceding 395 (89th), placing them among the worst teams offensively.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are putting up 19 points per game in their past three games (-66-worst in college football), and conceding 30.3 per game (-49-worst).

Florida Atlantic is 14th-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (215.3), and -109-worst in passing yards given up (302.3).

The Florida Atlantic Owls are accumulating 81.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-106-worst in college football), and conceding 92.7 per game (33rd).

The Florida Atlantic Owls have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three contests.

In Florida Atlantic's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Week 13 AAC Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic is 3-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Florida Atlantic has hit the over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

This season, Florida Atlantic has been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

Florida Atlantic has been at least a +165 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson leads Florida Atlantic with 1,908 yards on 200-of-309 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has carried the ball 146 times for 675 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 205 yards.

Kobe Lewis has rushed for 324 yards on 77 carries with two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester has totaled 104 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,128 (102.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 136 times and has eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has recorded 357 receiving yards (32.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Je'Quan Burton has racked up 277 reciving yards (25.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Decarius Hawthorne has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up five TFL and 10 tackles.

Desmond Tisdol, Florida Atlantic's leading tackler, has 48 tackles, five TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Jarron Morris leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 43 tackles, four TFL, and three passes defended.

