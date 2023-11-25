The Rice Owls (5-6) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

Rice ranks 81st in total offense (368.7 yards per game) and 66th in total defense (378.3 yards allowed per game) this year. With 335.5 total yards per game on offense, Florida Atlantic ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 88th, giving up 391.2 total yards per contest.

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Rice 335.5 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.7 (86th) 391.2 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.3 (59th) 112 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.6 (117th) 223.5 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.1 (37th) 17 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (103rd)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has racked up 1,908 yards (173.5 per game) while completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 146 times for 675 yards (61.4 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 25 passes for 205 yards.

Kobe Lewis has piled up 324 yards (on 77 attempts) with two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 1,128 receiving yards on 104 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has caught 34 passes and compiled 357 receiving yards (32.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton has racked up 277 reciving yards (25.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has 2,443 passing yards for Rice, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has compiled 632 rushing yards on 92 carries, scoring five touchdowns. He's also added 384 yards (34.9 per game) on 38 catches with three touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 241 yards (21.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's 822 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 96 times and has totaled 56 catches and 11 touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill has been the target of 45 passes and racked up 25 grabs for 368 yards, an average of 33.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

