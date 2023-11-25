The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Kennesaw State Owls (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Kennesaw State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Florida Atlantic Owls put up just 2.4 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Kennesaw State Owls gave up to opponents (67.2).
  • When Florida Atlantic allowed fewer than 67.7 points last season, it went 11-4.
  • Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Kennesaw State Owls recorded were just 0.8 more points than the Florida Atlantic Owls allowed (66.9).
  • When Kennesaw State put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 10-3.

Florida Atlantic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ North Florida W 84-75 UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Chicago State W 80-57 FAU Arena
11/20/2023 Stetson W 50-39 FAU Arena
11/25/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
11/29/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/5/2023 Saint Thomas (FL) - FAU Arena

