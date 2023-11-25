FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-0) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. This clash will begin at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
FGCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)
- Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|FGCU Rank
|FGCU AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|185th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|153rd
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|35th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|30.3
|264th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
