The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-0) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. This clash will begin at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other FGCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)

Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 185th 71.3 Points Scored 68.9 249th 153rd 69.4 Points Allowed 64.3 35th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 30.3 264th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.1 310th 193rd 12.8 Assists 10.7 338th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.