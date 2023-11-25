The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) will play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

FGCU vs. Iowa Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other FGCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark: 30.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

30.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Affolter: 5.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kate Martin: 10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Sharon Goodman: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Players to Watch

Clark: 30.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

30.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Affolter: 5.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Martin: 10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Goodman: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.