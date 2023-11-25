The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) aim to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Seahawks allow to opponents.

The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 241st.

The 71.5 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Seahawks give up.

FGCU has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 75.8 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU scored 77.8 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 71.0.

In terms of three-point shooting, FGCU performed better when playing at home last year, making 10.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in away games.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule