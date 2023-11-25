How to Watch FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) aim to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Eastern Michigan vs Central Arkansas (3:45 PM ET | November 25)
- Fairleigh Dickinson vs Jacksonville (4:00 PM ET | November 25)
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
- The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 241st.
- The 71.5 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Seahawks give up.
- FGCU has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 75.8 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- FGCU scored 77.8 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 71.0.
- In terms of three-point shooting, FGCU performed better when playing at home last year, making 10.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in away games.
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Missouri State
|L 70-61
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|Hampton
|L 92-85
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 69-66
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
