Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Broward County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miami Palmetto Senior High School at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doral Academy at Western High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Pierce Central High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoneman Douglas High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
