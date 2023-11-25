SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 15
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the college football postseason action now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are upon here? Below, we highlight how you can watch all five games involving teams from the SoCon.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
