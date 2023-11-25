The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-1) will face the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman Rank Bethune-Cookman AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 274th 67.9 Points Scored 64.6 336th 311th 75.0 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 303rd 29.3 Rebounds 31.3 210th 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 5.7 329th 313th 11.3 Assists 12.4 230th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 15.0 350th

