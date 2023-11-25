The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-1) will face the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Game Information

Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman Rank Bethune-Cookman AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank
274th 67.9 Points Scored 64.6 336th
311th 75.0 Points Allowed 75.5 321st
303rd 29.3 Rebounds 31.3 210th
211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 5.7 329th
313th 11.3 Assists 12.4 230th
212th 12.1 Turnovers 15.0 350th

