Saturday's contest at Joan Perry Brock Center has the Delaware State Hornets (1-5) going head-to-head against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-2) at 5:30 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Delaware State by a score of 75-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware State 75, Bethune-Cookman 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware State (-5.0)

Delaware State (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Bethune-Cookman has a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Delaware State, who is 3-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 2-1-0 and the Hornets are 2-3-0.

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.2 points per game (44th in college basketball) and give up 69.0 per outing (143rd in college basketball).

The 37.8 rebounds per game Bethune-Cookman averages rank 52nd in the nation, and are 5.2 more than the 32.6 its opponents pull down per outing.

Bethune-Cookman hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (111th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

The Wildcats average 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (177th in college basketball), and give up 77.5 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball).

Bethune-Cookman has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (228th in college basketball play), 10.2 fewer than the 23.0 it forces on average (first in college basketball).

