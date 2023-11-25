The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) hit the road for a Pac-12 clash against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Arizona is totaling 438.4 yards per game on offense (28th in the FBS), and rank 40th on the other side of the ball, yielding 344.1 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Arizona State ranks 108th in the FBS (322.9 total yards per game) and 63rd on defense (376.6 total yards allowed per contest).

We will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Arizona vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Arizona Arizona State 438.4 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.9 (110th) 344.1 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.6 (56th) 154.1 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.9 (122nd) 284.3 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222 (68th) 12 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 10 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (129th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has recorded 1,988 yards (180.7 ypg) on 187-of-254 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has racked up 834 yards on 118 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught 24 passes for 289 yards (26.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

D.J. Williams has been handed the ball 79 times this year and racked up 345 yards (31.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's leads his squad with 976 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 69 receptions (out of 101 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has caught 72 passes for 523 yards (47.5 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Tanner McLachlan has hauled in 35 receptions for 440 yards, an average of 40 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet leads Arizona State with 1,486 yards on 151-of-248 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 680 rushing yards have come on 147 carries, with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team with 286 receiving yards (26 per game) on 24 catches with one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has run for 220 yards across 42 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger has hauled in 713 receiving yards on 65 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jalin Conyers has totaled 351 receiving yards (31.9 yards per game) on 27 receptions.

Rep your team with officially licensed Arizona or Arizona State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.