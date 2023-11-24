How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Stanford versus Nebraska is a game to catch on a Friday NCAA Women's Soccer slate that has a lot of competitive contests.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Nebraska vs Stanford
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Pittsburgh vs Florida State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch North Carolina vs BYU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
