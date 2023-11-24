The Golden State Warriors (7-9) play the San Antonio Spurs (3-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Chase Center. Stephen Curry of the Warriors and Keldon Johnson of the Spurs are two players to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, KENS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors' Last Game

The Warriors dropped their most recent game to the Suns, 123-115, on Wednesday. Klay Thompson was their top scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Klay Thompson 23 3 1 0 1 6 Dario Saric 17 6 4 2 0 2 Stephen Curry 16 3 6 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs' Last Game

In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the Clippers on Wednesday, 109-102. Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 22 points (and contributed three assists and 15 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 22 15 3 1 3 1 Jeremy Sochan 19 5 7 0 0 2 Devin Vassell 18 4 4 1 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry's numbers on the season are 29.4 points, 3.8 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Chris Paul's numbers for the season are 9.6 points, 3.8 boards and 7.6 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevon Looney is averaging 6.1 points, 2.8 assists and 9.2 boards per contest.

Dario Saric averages 10.2 points, 6.3 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Thompson averages 15.0 points, 3.3 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Watch Curry, Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama gets the Spurs 18.8 points, 9.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 2.6 blocks (third in NBA).

Johnson contributes with 16.6 points per game, plus 6.1 boards and 4.4 assists.

Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 53.1% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Spurs get 11.0 points per game from Jeremy Sochan, plus 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists.

Devin Vassell provides the Spurs 17.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama SA 17.9 10.2 3.0 0.8 2.8 1.4 Stephen Curry GS 22.6 3.2 2.7 0.4 0.1 4.0 Chris Paul GS 10.5 3.5 6.7 1.5 0.1 1.8 Keldon Johnson SA 15.7 5.8 4.0 0.5 0.3 1.9 Dario Saric GS 10.6 6.0 2.0 0.8 0.2 1.3 Zach Collins SA 16.0 6.5 3.2 0.5 0.8 1.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.