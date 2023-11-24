The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

UConn vs. Manhattan Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 51.3% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Jaspers allow to opponents.
  • In games UConn shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Huskies are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaspers sit at 159th.
  • The 89.4 points per game the Huskies average are 17.4 more points than the Jaspers allow (72.0).
  • UConn is 5-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Manhattan Stats Insights

  • The Jaspers shot 43.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Manhattan had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Jaspers were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.
  • The Jaspers' 67.2 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.
  • When Manhattan allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 12-12.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, UConn put up 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (70.1).
  • When playing at home, the Huskies allowed 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than on the road (65.8).
  • At home, UConn averaged 1.0 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Manhattan averaged 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Jaspers gave up 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed away (71.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Manhattan drained more treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (36.4%) than at home (33.1%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center
11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Kansas L 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/16/2023 Felician W 79-67 Draddy Gymnasium
11/19/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. W 67-63 William H. Detrick Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
11/27/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/1/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Draddy Gymnasium

