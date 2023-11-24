In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Tyler Motte to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

Motte is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (one shot).

Motte has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

