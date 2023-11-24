Friday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas A&M projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Florida Atlantic. The over/under is listed at 144.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Orlando, Florida

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Line: Texas A&M -4.5

Texas A&M -4.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas A&M -200, Florida Atlantic +165

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 76, Florida Atlantic 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-4.5)



Texas A&M (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies average 78.6 points per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per contest (69th in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Texas A&M wins the rebound battle by 15 boards on average. It records 41 rebounds per game, which ranks 18th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26 per contest.

Texas A&M connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents (7).

The Aggies rank 60th in college basketball with 102.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 98th in college basketball defensively with 83.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 7.4 per game (second in college basketball action) while forcing 9.2 (338th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

Florida Atlantic ranked 39th in the country last season with 77.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 46th with 65.3 points allowed per game.

The Owls allowed 30.1 rebounds per game last year (106th-ranked in college basketball), but they thrived by pulling down 35.9 rebounds per contest (13th-best).

Florida Atlantic delivered 14.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 81st in the country.

The Owls were 132nd in college basketball with 11.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 183rd with 11.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Owls ranked 14th-best in college basketball by making 9.6 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they ranked 53rd in college basketball at 36.6%.

Last year Florida Atlantic ceded 6.6 three-pointers per game (100th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.3% (88th-ranked) from downtown.

Last year Florida Atlantic took 56% two-pointers, accounting for 65.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 44% from beyond the arc (34.6% of the team's baskets).

