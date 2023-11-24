Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, at PNC Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Stamkos against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Steven Stamkos vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 16:26 on the ice per game.

In seven of 18 games this year, Stamkos has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Stamkos has a point in 14 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points six times.

In 12 of 18 games this season, Stamkos has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 18 Games 5 21 Points 4 8 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

