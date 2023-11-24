Friday's contest features the Stetson Hatters (1-4) and the Dayton Flyers (2-3) facing off at Ocean Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-65 victory for Stetson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:15 PM ET on November 24.

The Hatters fell in their last game 50-39 against Florida Atlantic on Monday.

Stetson vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Stetson vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 67, Dayton 65

Other ASUN Predictions

Stetson Schedule Analysis

Stetson has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Hatters are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39 FG% Jaelyn Talley: 6.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 34.4 FG%

6.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 34.4 FG% Jordan Peete: 8.6 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

8.6 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Skylar Treadwell: 2.8 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

2.8 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Promise Keshi: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters are being outscored by six points per game with a -30 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.2 points per game (314th in college basketball) and allow 61.2 per outing (140th in college basketball).

