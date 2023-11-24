The South Florida Bulls (5-1) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 5:45 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils' 67.2 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 55 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Arizona State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 55 points.

South Florida has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.

The 64 points per game the Bulls average are only 0.7 more points than the Sun Devils allow (63.3).

When South Florida scores more than 63.3 points, it is 3-0.

Arizona State has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 64 points.

This year the Bulls are shooting 37.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Sun Devils concede.

The Sun Devils shoot 40.4% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bulls concede.

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Emma Johansson: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Vittoria Blasigh: 15.5 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (21-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (21-for-43) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 28 FG%

5.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 28 FG% Daniela Gonzalez: 5.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

South Florida Schedule