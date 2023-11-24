The South Florida Bulls (5-1) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 5:45 PM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

  • The Sun Devils' 67.2 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 55 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • Arizona State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 55 points.
  • South Florida has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The 64 points per game the Bulls average are only 0.7 more points than the Sun Devils allow (63.3).
  • When South Florida scores more than 63.3 points, it is 3-0.
  • Arizona State has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 64 points.
  • This year the Bulls are shooting 37.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Sun Devils concede.
  • The Sun Devils shoot 40.4% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bulls concede.

South Florida Leaders

  • Carla Brito: 9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Emma Johansson: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Vittoria Blasigh: 15.5 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (21-for-43)
  • Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 28 FG%
  • Daniela Gonzalez: 5.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Alabama L 70-41 Foster Auditorium
11/19/2023 North Florida W 56-55 Yuengling Center
11/23/2023 High Point W 61-32 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Arizona State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Texas - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Charleston Southern - Yuengling Center

