Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Polk County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Victory Christian Academy at Cardinal Mooney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Minneola High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Wales High School at Vanguard High School - Ocala
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.