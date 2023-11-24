Penguins vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) visit the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Penguins are coming off a 1-0 defeat to the New York Rangers, while the Sabres were beaten by the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game.
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-115)
|Sabres (-105)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won 41.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (5-7).
- Pittsburgh is 5-7 (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Pittsburgh and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in eight of 18 games this season.
Sabres Betting Insights
- This season the Sabres have won three of the 12 games, or 25.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Buffalo has gone 3-9, a 25.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Sabres have a 51.2% chance to win.
- Buffalo's games this season have had over 6.5 goals seven of 19 times.
Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info
Penguins vs. Sabres Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|58 (16th)
|Goals
|54 (23rd)
|47 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|61 (21st)
|7 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (26th)
|8 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (12th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Five of Pittsburgh's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Penguins are ranked 16th in the league with 58 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Penguins have allowed the fifth-fewest goals in league action this season, 47 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +11.
Sabres Advanced Stats
- The Sabres went 4-4-2 over its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.
- Four of Buffalo's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Sabres have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over their last 10 games, the Sabres and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.
- The Sabres have scored 54 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Sabres have given up 3.2 goals per game, 61 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their -7 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
