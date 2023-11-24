Paolo Banchero will hope to make a difference for the Orlando Magic on Friday at 2:30 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 124-119 win over the Nuggets (his most recent game) Banchero posted 23 points, four assists and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Banchero, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.4 21.1 Rebounds 7.5 6.4 6.6 Assists 3.5 4.3 4.2 PRA -- 30.1 31.9 PR -- 25.8 27.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Banchero's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Celtics

Banchero has taken 14.4 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 16.6% and 17.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Banchero's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.6.

The Celtics give up 107.2 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics have given up 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 12th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked third in the league, conceding 24.2 per contest.

The Celtics concede 13 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Paolo Banchero vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 36 23 5 2 3 0 0 12/18/2022 34 31 6 3 6 0 2 12/16/2022 37 20 5 5 3 0 1 10/22/2022 33 23 5 3 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.