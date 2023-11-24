Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Palm Beach County, Florida this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Cardinal Newman High School at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Beach Central HS at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
