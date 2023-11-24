Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Orange County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity Preparatory School at East River High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 24

11:00 AM ET on November 24 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Colonial High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 24

1:45 PM ET on November 24 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartow High School at Maynard Evans High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 24

3:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Mary High School at Dr. Phillips High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 24

6:45 PM ET on November 24 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Florida Christian Academy at West Orange High School