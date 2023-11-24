The North Florida Ospreys (4-2) are big, 22.5-point underdogs against the LSU Tigers (3-2) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, November 24, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

North Florida vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -22.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ospreys Betting Records & Stats

North Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points in four of five games this season.

The average total for North Florida's games this season has been 148.5, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

North Florida is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

North Florida has won in each of the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Ospreys have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1400 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Florida has a 6.7% chance of walking away with the win.

North Florida vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 2 40% 78.2 155.9 68 138.8 138.5 North Florida 4 80% 77.7 155.9 70.8 138.8 150.3

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

The Ospreys put up 9.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Tigers allow (68).

North Florida is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 68 points.

North Florida vs. LSU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 3-2-0 1-0 4-1-0 North Florida 2-3-0 0-0 3-2-0

North Florida vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU North Florida 10-8 Home Record 11-2 0-9 Away Record 3-14 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

