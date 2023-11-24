How to Watch the North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Florida Ospreys (1-4) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET.
North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Ospreys put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 60.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60.4 points, North Florida is 1-2.
- Georgia Southern is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 73.2 points.
- The 80.0 points per game the Eagles put up are 10.2 more points than the Ospreys allow (69.8).
- Georgia Southern is 3-0 when scoring more than 69.8 points.
- North Florida is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 80.0 points.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 39.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Ospreys concede.
- The Ospreys' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.8 higher than the Eagles have given up.
North Florida Leaders
- Jayla Adams: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 42.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Selma Eklund: 8.0 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Lyric Swann: 10.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Alexa Washington: 10.0 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Kaila Rougier: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 84-75
|UNF Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 83-55
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 56-55
|Yuengling Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Warner
|-
|UNF Arena
