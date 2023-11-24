The North Florida Ospreys (4-2) battle the LSU Tigers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. North Florida matchup.

North Florida vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

North Florida vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-22.5) 146.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-22.5) 146.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Florida vs. LSU Betting Trends

North Florida has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

LSU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Tigers games have gone over the point total four out of five times this season.

