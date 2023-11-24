Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 24?
Should you bet on Nicholas Paul to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Paul stats and insights
- In six of 20 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
- Paul has picked up five goals and one assist on the power play.
- Paul averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:06
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
