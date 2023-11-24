The Miami Hurricanes (6-5) and the Boston College Eagles (6-5) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Alumni Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

From an offensive standpoint, Miami (FL) ranks 44th in the FBS with 30.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 46th in points allowed (326.8 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Boston College ranks 79th in the FBS (25.5 points per game), and it is 90th on defense (28.1 points allowed per game).

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Boston College 432.9 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (65th) 326.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (62nd) 170.8 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (20th) 262.1 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.6 (103rd) 20 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (75th) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (61st)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 2,413 pass yards for Miami (FL), completing 66% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

Mark Fletcher has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 468 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 78 times for 468 yards (42.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's leads his squad with 876 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 68 receptions (out of 95 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jacolby George has caught 49 passes while averaging 69.3 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Colbie Young's 44 catches have yielded 529 yards and four touchdowns.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,017 yards (183.4 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 56.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 827 yards (75.2 ypg) on 175 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has compiled 683 yards on 146 carries with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has racked up 565 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has put up a 345-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 25 passes on 58 targets.

Dino Tomlin's 21 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 264 yards (24 ypg).

