Paolo Banchero and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch on Friday at 2:30 PM ET, when the Orlando Magic (10-5) go head to head with the Boston Celtics (12-3) at Amway Center.

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSFL, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Magic beat the Nuggets on Wednesday, 124-119. Franz Wagner scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed four assists and three rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 27 3 4 1 2 1 Paolo Banchero 23 3 4 1 3 4 Cole Anthony 20 5 0 0 0 1

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero averages 19.4 points, 6.4 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Wagner's numbers for the season are 19.0 points, 5.3 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Suggs posts 12.6 points, 3.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (fourth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 21.1 6.6 4.2 0.8 0.9 1.7 Franz Wagner 19.2 5.1 2.9 1.1 0.3 1.1 Goga Bitadze 8.1 7.5 1.7 1.1 2.1 0.0 Jalen Suggs 12.6 2.8 3.1 1.8 0.3 1.4 Cole Anthony 13.1 4.5 3.6 0.4 0.3 1.4

