Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and others in the Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic matchup at Amway Center on Friday at 2:30 PM ET.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +136)

Friday's prop bet for Banchero is 19.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Banchero has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -167) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 19 points Franz Wagner has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (18.5).

He has pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Wagner's season-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Wagner's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 27.5-point total set for Tatum on Friday is 0.4 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (9.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -167) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 18.5-point total set for Kristaps Porzingis on Friday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average.

He pulls down 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday.

He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

