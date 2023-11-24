The Orlando Magic (10-5) will look to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Boston Celtics (12-3) on November 24, 2023 at Amway Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Orlando has an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank eighth.

The Magic put up an average of 111.5 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 107.2 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 107.2 points, Orlando is 7-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic put up 117 points per game at home, 10.4 more than away (106.6). On defense they allow 106.7 per game, 1.4 fewer points than away (108.1).

At home, Orlando concedes 106.7 points per game. Away, it allows 108.1.

This season the Magic are picking up more assists at home (25.1 per game) than away (23.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries