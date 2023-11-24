The Orlando Magic (10-5) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (12-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Amway Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 -

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in six of the Magic's 15 games with a set total.
  • Orlando has a 12-3-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Magic have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.
  • Orlando has played as an underdog of +190 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 117.3 228.8 107.2 214.7 226.3
Magic 0 0% 111.5 228.8 107.5 214.7 222.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • Orlando has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Magic have gone over the total five times.
  • Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .857 (6-1-0). Away, it is .750 (6-2-0).
  • The Magic put up only 4.3 more points per game (111.5) than the Celtics give up (107.2).
  • When it scores more than 107.2 points, Orlando is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Magic and Celtics Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 12-3 0-1 6-9
Celtics 8-7 6-5 7-8

Magic vs. Celtics Point Insights

Magic Celtics
111.5
Points Scored (PG)
 117.3
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
8-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-5
7-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-2
107.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.2
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
10-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-4
9-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-1

