Magic vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (10-5) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (12-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Amway Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS.
Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|-
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Magic's 15 games with a set total.
- Orlando has a 12-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Magic have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.
- Orlando has played as an underdog of +190 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Magic vs Celtics Additional Info
Magic vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.3
|228.8
|107.2
|214.7
|226.3
|Magic
|0
|0%
|111.5
|228.8
|107.5
|214.7
|222.4
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Magic have gone over the total five times.
- Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .857 (6-1-0). Away, it is .750 (6-2-0).
- The Magic put up only 4.3 more points per game (111.5) than the Celtics give up (107.2).
- When it scores more than 107.2 points, Orlando is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Magic vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|12-3
|0-1
|6-9
|Celtics
|8-7
|6-5
|7-8
Magic vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Magic
|Celtics
|111.5
|117.3
|21
|8
|8-0
|8-5
|7-1
|11-2
|107.5
|107.2
|5
|4
|10-1
|7-4
|9-2
|10-1
