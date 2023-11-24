On Friday, November 24, 2023 at Amway Center, the Orlando Magic (10-5) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Boston Celtics (12-3), airing at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Celtics matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +152 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game to rank eighth in the league and are allowing 107.2 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Magic outscore opponents by four points per game (posting 111.5 points per game, 21st in league, and giving up 107.5 per outing, fifth in NBA) and have a +60 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 228.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 214.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Boston has covered eight times in 15 games with a spread this season.

Orlando has put together a 12-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +15000 +6600 - Celtics +375 +150 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.