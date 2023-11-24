Player props are available for Sebastian Aho and Nikita Kucherov, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Kucherov drives the offense for Tampa Bay with 29 points (1.5 per game), with 13 goals and 16 assists in 19 games (playing 20:27 per game).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 4 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point has racked up 24 points this season, with eight goals and 16 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 2 3 6 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 1

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Victor Hedman is a top player on offense for Tampa Bay with four goals and 17 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 1 2 1 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 16 points in 15 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Nov. 11 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to the team.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 2 1 3 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 0 0 0 1

