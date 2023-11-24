Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Leon County, Florida, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leon County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
John Paul II High School at North Florida Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.