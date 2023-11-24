Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, a 129-96 win over the Cavaliers, Lowry had 28 points.

Now let's break down Lowry's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 8.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 Assists 4.5 4.6 PRA -- 17 PR -- 12.4 3PM 1.5 2.1



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Lowry has made 2.8 shots per game, which accounts for 6.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 20th in possessions per game with 98.9.

The Knicks allow 105.8 points per game, best in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 39.9 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

The Knicks are the fifth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.5 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 12.6 makes per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 31 11 4 9 1 1 3 5/10/2023 31 9 1 5 2 1 2 5/8/2023 26 15 5 4 2 0 1 5/6/2023 25 14 3 4 2 1 0 5/2/2023 31 6 4 6 0 1 1 4/30/2023 30 18 5 6 3 4 1 3/22/2023 24 14 4 3 2 0 1 2/2/2023 24 3 1 2 1 0 1

