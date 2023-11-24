The New York Knicks (8-6) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 111 - Heat 106

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5.5)

Heat (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-5.0)

Knicks (-5.0) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



Over (211.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.7

The Knicks' .643 ATS win percentage (9-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .467 mark (7-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, New York (4-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (80%) than Miami (2-2) does as the underdog (50%).

New York's games have gone over the total 42.9% of the time this season (six out of 14), less often than Miami's games have (seven out of 15).

The Knicks have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are 21st in the league in points scored (111.5 per game) and sixth in points allowed (108.1).

In 2023-24, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.2 per game) and 11th in rebounds conceded (43.4).

This season the Heat are ranked 12th in the league in assists at 26.1 per game.

Miami is sixth in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.4) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.9).

The Heat are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (39%).

