The Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) will meet the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kevion Nolan: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank
235th 69.3 Points Scored 63.3 345th
77th 66.8 Points Allowed 62.6 18th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 30.7 248th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.9 229th
117th 13.8 Assists 13.0 179th
258th 12.6 Turnovers 10.9 84th

